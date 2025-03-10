Budget Breakdown: They Built an $830K ADU With Attitude on a Steep Silver Lake Hillside
After years of hosting loved ones in their 1,450-square-foot home, a couple call on architect Warren Techentin to build a bold backyard house with vacation vibes.
Text by
When physician Vivian Mo first bought this hillside Silver Lake property back in 2010, she dreamed of the potential of its enviable site, which stretched from the top of one street at the peak, to the bottom of another at the base.
