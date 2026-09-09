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Budget Breakdown: First Came the Gear Loft. Then Came the $1M Washington Home
An outdoorsy family started out by building a hyperfunctional storage structure for skis and paddleboards—and it set the tone for their future house.
Text by
Photos by
Benjamin Drummond
As they were picking a place to build a home, Leslie Garrard and Heidi Durham thought less about square footage and more about ski runs, bike rides, and getting out on the water. "We very much wrap our lives around outdoor living and outdoor recreation," Leslie says. "And we love gear. It’s part of our daily living in a way, whether it’s a bike or a paddle board or your trail running vest."
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Stacey McLachlan
Dwell Contributor
Stacey McLachlan is an award-winning writer and magazine editor living and working in British Columbia, Canada.
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