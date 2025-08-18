Budget Breakdown: With $240K, a Design Duo Returned Their Florida Midcentury to Its Former Glory

"This renovation was about unearthing beauty," says Rachel Gant, recalling the hidden gems she and her husband, Andrew Deming, discovered as they redesigned their family home in St. Augustine, Florida. When they purchased it in 2021, the midcentury-modern house still had its clean lines, durable materials, and high-quality construction, having been well-built and well-maintained over the years. However, it had fallen into a rather somber state, with dated wallpaper, bulky curtains, and grungy carpeting, as its previous owners entered old age.