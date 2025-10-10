Budget Breakdown: This Woman’s $85K Tiny Home in Portugal Started With a Surf Trip

The off-grid tiny-home-on-wheels that architect Gonçalo Marrote designed for Emily and her rescue dog, Figo, perches on a hilltop in Mafra, Portugal, only 30 minutes from Lisbon, and only five minutes from Ericeira, one of Europe’s top surfing destinations. "It’s close to the ocean and the countryside," says Marrote, who’s the founder of Cascais-based design studio Madeiguincho.