Budget Breakdown: The Kitchen Is the Star of This €211K Barcelona Penthouse Revamp
A pastry chef and a perfusionist splurge on bespoke cabinetry and fluted glass to fill their run-down flat with light, color, and curves.
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Whether you’re buying or renting, the housing stock in Barcelona is chronically depleted. So when Carlos García and Victor Gómez came across a top-floor apartment in the newly fashionable Sagrada Família district, they jumped at the opportunity—and not only because of its close-up vistas of Gaudí’s famous basilica.
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