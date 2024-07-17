Budget Breakdown: He Singlehandedly Gave a ’76 Airstream a Redwood Reinvention for $180K
Buena Vista Van Co founder David Horner puts his skills to the test as he kits out a vintage camper for full-time living in Santa Barbara.
Text by
Photos by
David Horner
David Horner makes his living building out camper vans as principal of the Buena Vista Van Co, but when he set out to design his own full-time home, there was one project he couldn’t stop thinking about. "Once you start dreaming about an Airstream, it’s hard to stop," says David with a laugh.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Stacey McLachlan
Dwell Contributor
Stacey McLachlan is an award-winning writer and magazine editor living and working in British Columbia, Canada.