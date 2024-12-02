Budget Breakdown: A Tiny Pantry Makes a Big Difference at This $111K Seattle Townhome Renovation

Buying a home is a hard enough task for the average person—between finding the right location, price, and style, it can be a months-long process. When you’re two architects, house hunting, at least in the case of Sandy Wolf and Daniel Ash, takes an even trickier tack. "We rented a tiny apartment for a really long time waiting for the right space," says Sandy. "We’re both picky, so with every house we looked at, there would be something that one of us liked, then something that the other one didn’t."