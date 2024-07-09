Budget Breakdown: This $225K Catskills Rental Hides a Pink Wonderland Inside

Originally, Nicolas Potts just headed to Saugerties, New York, on weekends. But over the years, the idyllic forests around the upstate town became too hard to resist. His time in Manhattan started to dwindle, and trips to the Catskills became more frequent. Now a full-time Saugerties resident, Nicolas and his partner, photographer Emma Pilkington Mead, are enticing others with a new vacation rental. Just across from their home on a one-lane road is a tiny cabin: a simple wooden and black metal box with a sloped roof and a carved-out porch beckoning visitors in.

