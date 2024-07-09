SubscribeSign In
Budget Breakdown: This $225K Catskills Rental Hides a Pink Wonderland InsideView 15 Photos
Dwell Magazine

Budget Breakdown: This $225K Catskills Rental Hides a Pink Wonderland Inside

The customized prefab has a plush interior behind an unassuming facade.
Text by
Photos by
View 15 Photos

Originally, Nicolas Potts just headed to Saugerties, New York, on weekends. But over the years, the idyllic forests around the upstate town became too hard to resist. His time in Manhattan started to dwindle, and trips to the Catskills became more frequent. Now a full-time Saugerties resident, Nicolas and his partner, photographer Emma Pilkington Mead, are enticing others with a new vacation rental. Just across from their home on a one-lane road is a tiny cabin: a simple wooden and black metal box with a sloped roof and a carved-out porch beckoning visitors in.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

CabinsBudget BreakdownPrefab ProfilesHome ToursDwell Magazine