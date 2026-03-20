Budget Breakdown: A Buenos Aires Couple Build an Airy Live/Work Home Atop Mom’s Office for $153K
Flooding from a rainstorm during construction was a tense moment, they admit, but it only brought them closer together.
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Five years after Agustina Andreani Ghiglione and Nicolás Waldman started dating, they decided the time had come to move in together. Agustina’s mother, Carla Ghiglione, had built a small one-bedroom rental flat on top of her office in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Núñez, and suggested they might like to move into the flat.
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