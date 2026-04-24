Budget Breakdown: One Way to Get Your Dream Home? Build It in Your Backyard Like This Maine Family
They combined $206,000 and sweat equity to create a 950-square-foot plan behind the duplex they already owned.
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One of the things Chelsea Lipham cherished about her home in Portland, Maine, was how beautiful its tree-filled lot was. What she didn’t care for, however, was the cramped interior of her 100-year-old duplex. "I was feeling kind of claustrophobic," says Chelsea, who is a registered architect. She imagined an open, airy space with better views of the canopy around her—something that was more like the cabin in the woods she grew up in.
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Diana Budds
Diana Budds is a New York–based writer who covers design, architecture, and urbanism.
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