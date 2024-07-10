Budget Breakdown: One of the Oldest A-Frames In Arrowbear Lake, CA, Gets A Moody Makeover for $177K

Designer Jacqueline Blum and her husband Brent have worked on a slew of remodels on all types of houses over the past decade—everything from Victorians, to Spanish-style, to quintessential beach bungalows. "Renovating and designing is our strange love language," jokes the designer, who handles the design-side of their projects while he manages the business. (On their first date in 2013, he mentioned having a new home in San Francisco, and she asked to see the floorplan.)