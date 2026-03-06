Budget Breakdown: A Family’s Vibey New York Vacation Home Gets a Gut Reno for $1.2M

Chris Wershoven has fond memories of visits to his uncle’s home on the North Fork of Long Island, a modest and modernist boxy cedar-clad house built in 1971. They include big family get-togethers, fishing in the creek adjacent to the backyard, and boat rides to the Great Peconic Bay just beyond. After his uncle passed and the house went up for sale, he and his wife, Erika, who live in Brooklyn, purchased it in 2019 so that their children could experience some of the same joys.