Budget Breakdown: A Butter-Yellow, Swooped-Roof Houston Home Gets a Secret Addition for $507K
Inflection Architecture adds 700 square feet to a century-old Texas bungalow by tucking a new second story just beyond street view.
Text by
Photos by
Janette Linder first bought this Houston, Texas, bungalow 20 years ago, before she and her husband, Fred, got together. "She allowed me to move in," Fred says with a laugh. The pair made some small tweaks to the interiors to make the 1930 home more comfortable for a modern age, and they lived there, two young adults in love, happily for years.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Stacey McLachlan
Dwell Contributor
Stacey McLachlan is an award-winning writer and magazine editor living and working in British Columbia, Canada.
Published