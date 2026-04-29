Budget Breakdown: Their $954K Seattle Dream Home Was Nearly Three Decades in the Making
What started with a fixer-upper in 1998 has grown into a three-building compound shaped by changing codes—and long-term thinking.
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In 1998, when architects Lisa Chadbourne and Daren Doss bought a modest Craftsman on a large, slightly scruffy lot in Seattle’s Central District, they were drawn less to the home itself than to the property’s potential.
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Stacey McLachlan
Dwell Contributor
Stacey McLachlan is an award-winning writer and magazine editor living and working in British Columbia, Canada.