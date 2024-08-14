Budget Breakdown: This $865K Coastal Dwelling Is So Much More Than a Starter House
For the price of a Bay Area fixer-upper, a young architect builds a fire-resistant home where he can live, work, and surf.
Text by
After living for years in a 350-square-foot studio apartment in San Francisco, architect Moshe Porter and his wife, Adanya Lustig, dreamed of having more space to start a family.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Brian Libby
Dwell Contributor
Brian Libby is a Portland-based architecture writer who has contributed to Dwell since 2004. He has also written for The New York Times, Architect, CityLab, Salon, Metropolis, Architectural Record and The Oregonian, among others.
Published