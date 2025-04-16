Budget Breakdown: This $250K Prefab Cabin Is an Ode to the Finnish Sauna

There’s a particular kind of longing that comes with living far from home—and for many expats, it’s important to find a way to stay connected to their culture. For Finnish entrepreneur Jussi-Pekka Kajaala—who founded design studio Super Finnish and is now based in Pasadena, California—that longing lingers in memories of his grandparents’ sauna: the scent of birch smoke, the rituals of sauna culture, and the space to slow down and disconnect from the world.