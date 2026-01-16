SubscribeSign In
Budget Breakdown: How an “SNL” Prop Master and an Architect Refreshed Their Brooklyn Flat for $128KView 12 Photos
Dwell+ Exclusive

Budget Breakdown: How an “SNL” Prop Master and an Architect Refreshed Their Brooklyn Flat for $128K

They splashed out on a social kitchen, but used tricks of their respective trades to find thrifty solutions for punching up spaces and improving flow.
Text by
View 12 Photos

When they started looking to buy an apartment a few years ago, Brooklyn residents Graci Mills and Andrew Keck knew a space that required a renovation would help them get their dream home within their budget. "We wanted something that we could tear into pieces," Graci says. This led them to a dated two-bedroom railroad apartment in a pre-war building in Bed-Stuy. It became an exercise in updating a fairly typical plan into something more livable and distinct for about $175 per square foot.

Try Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get unlimited access to the very best of Dwell, including a steady stream of subscriber exclusives, ad-free browsing, and more.

Subscribe to Dwell+

You can cancel at any time. Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Diana Budds
A New York-based writer, Diana studied art history and environmental policy at UC Davis.

Published

Topics

Budget BreakdownHome ToursDwell+ Exclusive