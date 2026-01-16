Budget Breakdown: How an “SNL” Prop Master and an Architect Refreshed Their Brooklyn Flat for $128K

When they started looking to buy an apartment a few years ago, Brooklyn residents Graci Mills and Andrew Keck knew a space that required a renovation would help them get their dream home within their budget. "We wanted something that we could tear into pieces," Graci says. This led them to a dated two-bedroom railroad apartment in a pre-war building in Bed-Stuy. It became an exercise in updating a fairly typical plan into something more livable and distinct for about $175 per square foot.