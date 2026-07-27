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Budget Breakdown: She Turned a Long Island Cottage Into a Creative Retreat for $418KView 13 Photos
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Budget Breakdown: She Turned a Long Island Cottage Into a Creative Retreat for $418K

Writer and filmmaker Lisa Sardinas opened up the interiors, put in a Reform kitchen, and splashed out on a new pool.
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A few years ago, Lisa Sardinas, a writer and filmmaker based in Brooklyn, was ready for a fresh start after a divorce. This life change led her to a small 1950s house in Bellport, a village on Long Island known as "Unhampton" for its charm and modesty compared to its flashier neighbor further east. The house was simple—a three bedroom, one-story structure with clapboards and a brick chimney—and she initially dismissed it, but an established beech tree on the property, plus its large garden, intrigued her. "I knew that with the right architects, I could turn it into something that I would love," Lisa says. She closed on the house in 2022, the very same day she received her divorce decree.

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Diana Budds
Diana Budds is a New York–based writer who covers design, architecture, and urbanism.

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