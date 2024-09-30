Budget Breakdown: A Designer Embraces the Hippie Vibes in Her Portland Kitchen for $45K

Stephanie and Samuel Dyer are no strangers to a fixer-upper. They bought their first home in Portland, Oregon, just before getting married 20 years ago—and Stephanie says "we ended up having to remodel the entire thing." In the years since, she finished interior design school and opened her own firm, Dyer Studio, while Sam taught himself carpentry and met his future employer, Harding Construction, while building out their backyard ADU.