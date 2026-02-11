Budget Breakdown: Their Oakland Bungalow Ran Out of Bedrooms, So They Built a Basement Suite
“I wanted it to feel like you’re coming out of the earth,” architect Sky Lanigan says of the $522K renovation. “You rise up into this really airy space.”
Text by
Photos by
Kristen Loken
Sarah Ferguson
When Erica Nagel got pregnant in 2020, she and her husband, Zachary Judkins faced a common Bay Area predicament: Their 1940s Oakland bungalow had charm but not enough room. Between Zac’s two teenagers from a previous marriage and a baby on the way, they needed more space in their three-bedroom home.
Try Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get unlimited access to the very best of Dwell, including a steady stream of subscriber exclusives, ad-free browsing, and more.
Subscribe to Dwell+
You can cancel at any time. Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Stacey McLachlan
Dwell Contributor
Stacey McLachlan is an award-winning writer and magazine editor living and working in British Columbia, Canada.
Published
TopicsDwell+ Exclusive