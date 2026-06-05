Budget Breakdown: How Ceramicist Joe Skoby Traded Up for His Family’s Dream Home in San Diego

For several years, Joe and Cristiana Skoby rented a home just one blissful block from the beach in San Diego’s La Jolla neighborhood. It was a historic adobe cottage with a garden they had filled with lush plants. Joe, a fishmonger and ceramicist known for his textured surfaces and organic, knocked-in shapes, had a tiny studio under a corrugated roof. "Joe is the oldest soul you can meet," Cristiana says. "And I’m from Europe—I didn’t mind a smaller place. But it was 907 square feet with two bedrooms and one bath. We had a growing business and a growing family."