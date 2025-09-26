Budget Breakdown: $128K in Eames-Inspired Woodwork Is the Star of This Renovated L.A. Midcentury

Tracey Gallacher wasn’t always an interior designer. The Scotland native spent 20 years working in the film industry as a production designer and art director, both in the U.K. and Los Angeles. By 2018, she was ready for a change, but her years creating characters in different environments left a lasting impact. "The thing that was frustrating about the film industry was all of these environments were temporary, but you put so much work and so much heart into trying to capture these environments accurately," says Gallacher. "When I transitioned into interiors, I was relieved because you’re actually helping people. It felt much more worthwhile."