Budget Breakdown: This $290K Revamp Makes a Strong Case for Moving Into Your Parents’ Basement
Instead of hunting for a dream apartment, this Toronto couple made their own—in the lowest level of her family’s home.
Rémi Carreiro
When Ryoo Kim jokingly suggested moving into her parents’ basement in Richmond Hill, Ontario, she didn’t expect anyone to take it seriously. But as financial pressures mounted in the downtown Toronto condo she shared with her partner, Phil Chan—with three pets taking turns getting sick, unstable income, and mounting isolation—the joke became a lifeline.
