Budget Breakdown: After Building an Ice Cream Business, They Built a Sweet Texas Home for $660K
A fluid indoor/outdoor plan makes it easy for a Fort Worth family to host and make memories with loved ones.
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Kari and Mark Seher are in the business of serving joy. Since 2014, the duo behind Melt Ice Creams has served the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex, one scoop at a time, yet their sweetest project to date hits closer to home.
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