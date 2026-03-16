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Budget Breakdown: After Building an Ice Cream Business, They Built a Sweet Texas Home for $660KView 12 Photos
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Budget Breakdown: After Building an Ice Cream Business, They Built a Sweet Texas Home for $660K

A fluid indoor/outdoor plan makes it easy for a Fort Worth family to host and make memories with loved ones.
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Kari and Mark Seher are in the business of serving joy. Since 2014, the duo behind Melt Ice Creams has served the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex, one scoop at a time, yet their sweetest project to date hits closer to home.

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