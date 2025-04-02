Budget Breakdown: They Built a Net-Positive Home in the Hamptons for $3.2 Million

After dreaming of having a home in the Hamptons for years, one woman finally decided to make it a reality. "I have a couple of close friends who have places out east, and I’ve always enjoyed visiting them there," says the homeowner, who spent three decades living in Japan before returning to New York during the early years of the pandemic. After an extensive search, she finally found the perfect spot in Amagansett. "I wanted to be close to my friends, and also be in a place where I could avoid having to be in my car all the time," she says.