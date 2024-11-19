Budget Breakdown: With $69K, They Made Their Little Paris Cottage Feel Like a Greenhouse
A pair of architects infuse their 1930 house in Montreuil with sunshine and a soothing palette. “Plants, sun, and coffee—what else does one need?”
Text by
When architects Olivier Lekien and Mathilde Nicoulaud went on the hunt for a new home in Paris that would accommodate their growing family, they set their sights on areas outside the city’s hustle and bustle. "We wanted to stay in Paris for our work, but we also wanted a peaceful cocoon that felt like it was in the countryside," says Olivier.
Laura Mauk
Laura Mauk writes about architecture and design for Dwell, Wallpaper*, the San Francisco Chronicle, Interiors and Luxe.