Budget Breakdown: This $999K Texas Barn Is Home to a Horse Sanctuary—and the Woman Who Runs It

There was a time when Kelli de la Torre had known one thing for certain: she never wanted to build her own home. But by 2024 everything had changed. Suddenly she was the newly minted owner of a near-empty 11.5-acre property in Dripping Springs, Texas, where she would soon build a barn for Haven x Campise Farms, her rescue foundation that provides end-of-life care for senior and disabled horses, and a home for her and her eight-year-old son.