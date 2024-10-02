Budget Breakdown: This $334K Tiny House Popped Up in an L.A. Backyard in Just Two Days
Built by Fritz Tiny Homes and delivered by crane, the compact ADU brings new potential to a compact Silver Lake lot.
When Los Angeles County passed an ordinance that allowed mobile tiny homes to be installed as backyard ADUs in 2019, Silver Lake resident Jyotsna du Ciel was over the moon. "I freaked out," she says. "I was like, I’m going to be one of the first to get this going."
