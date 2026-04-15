Budget Breakdown: If You Love Plywood, Peek Inside This $209K Tiny Cabin in Ontario
To help a family with their lakeside compound, Chris Van Lierop and Tim Wisener designed a 260-square-foot house that’s wrapped in timber from top to bottom and packed with nooks and built-ins.
Text by
Tucked into a cluster of old-growth trees and just a hop, skip, and jump from the shores of Sturgeon Lake in Ontario, Canada, this 260-square-foot retreat feels a lot like a tree house, with all the comforts of home. "We wanted it to blend with the trunks of the trees, to feel like part of the surroundings," designer Chris Van Lierop says.
Try Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get unlimited access to the very best of Dwell, including a steady stream of subscriber exclusives, ad-free browsing, and more.
Subscribe to Dwell+
You can cancel at any time. Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Laura Mauk
Laura Mauk writes about architecture and design for Dwell, Wallpaper*, the San Francisco Chronicle, SHLTR, and Spaces.
Published
TopicsDwell+ Exclusive