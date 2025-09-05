Budget Breakdown: The Roof Turns Rainwater Into Garden Pools at This $2.7M Washington Home

For a couple nearing retirement, relocating from Virginia to Snohomish County, Washington, offered the chance to be closer to their son in Seattle and build a forever home with dedicated workshops for their creative pursuits: woodworking and metalworking for him, weaving, glassblowing, and gardening for her. Architect Matt Wittman of Wittman Estes crafted a serene single-level residence, designed to function as much for daily living as for making, with aging in place at its core. "It was important for them to do it right and for the long term," says Wittman.