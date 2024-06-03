Budget Breakdown: They Turned a Narrow Sydney Terrace House Into an Inner-City Oasis for $397k
Noho Architecture maximizes space and natural light to revamp a cramped dwelling on a 14-foot-wide lot.
Text by
Photos by
When Chester and Chloe found an inner-city terrace home that fit their budget in Sydney, Australia, they knew they had to snap it up.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In