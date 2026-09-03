Take in-person tours of homes featured in Dwell. Sign up for Open House!
SubscribeSign In
Budget Breakdown: This $606K ADU in Seattle Tests the Limits of Pure JoyView 11 Photos
Dwell Magazine

Budget Breakdown: This $606K ADU in Seattle Tests the Limits of Pure Joy

In his own backyard, architect Ivan Kostic experimented with building techniques and an explosion of color that his clients would never go for.
Text by
Photos by
View 11 Photos

For architect Ivan Kostic, the caving-in garage on a property he was eyeing struck him as an immediate opportunity—but he didn’t capitalize on it right away. "When my wife and I bought our house in Seattle in 2014, we thought the logical thing to do was take down the garage and build a detached accessory dwelling unit in its spot," recalls Kostic. Several years and two kids later, after launching his firm, 0.blok, with partners Ben Prager and Brian Nguy, he finally got around to it. It’s now an ADU that’s half garage, half house, and, in Kostic’s description, 100 percent joyful. "As architects, we believe in joy," he says.

Try Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get unlimited access to the very best of Dwell, including a steady stream of subscriber exclusives, ad-free browsing, and more.

Subscribe to Dwell+

You can cancel at any time. Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Lauren Gallow
Dwell Contributor
Lauren Gallow is a Seattle-based design writer and editor. Formerly an in-house writer for Olson Kundig, she holds an MA in Art & Architectural History from UCSB.

Published

Topics

Budget BreakdownADUsHome ToursPacific Northwest HomesDwell Magazine