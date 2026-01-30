Budget Breakdown: They Spent Two Belgian Winters in a ’90s Bus While Building a Home for $274K

Dorien Smeets and Jeroen Aendekerk have lived a nomad’s life. The couple spent six years traveling across Europe in their ’90s school bus conversion, even growing their animation business, Studio Fluxi, from its cabin. But even though they’d adapted to life on wheels, in 2023, the couple decided to return to Belgium, where they are both from, wanting a home to come back to after stints out on the road; it wasn’t time to give up completely on the nomadic lifestyle.