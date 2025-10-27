Budget Breakdown: $24K and a Ton of Broken Tile Refresh a Flat in an Oscar Niemeyer Landmark

When Stefany Guimarães and Amanda Nori were looking for an apartment in São Paulo, Brazil, they jumped at the chance to live in an icon: the Copan Building, originally designed by architect Oscar Niemeyer and completed in 1966. Not only is it large—337 feet tall, with 32 floors, 5,000 residents, and its own zip code—its distinct, curvilinear concrete form ensures it stands out amongst the other downtown skyscrapers. "The Copan has always been a landmark of the city," Amanda says.