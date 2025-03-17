SubscribeSign In
Budget Breakdown: They Turned a Shed Into an Off-Grid Island Home for €257KView 12 Photos
Dwell+ Exclusive

Budget Breakdown: They Turned a Shed Into an Off-Grid Island Home for €257K

Step by step, two Spanish creatives convert a Lanzarote farm into a place to live, work, and surf.
Text by
Photos by
View 12 Photos

Fashion and interior designer Georgina "Geo" Giner Gallardo and her art director partner, Zoe Barceló Vicedo, never intended to move to Lanzarote, the fourth largest of Spain’s seven Canary Islands. That is, until they found the perfect spot for their dream house.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Published

Topics

RenovationsBudget BreakdownHome ToursEuropean HomesDwell+ Exclusive