Budget Breakdown: How a Globe-Trotting Couple Built a Hexagonal Oaxaca Beach House for $750K
Inspired by sacred geometry, the off-grid bamboo home has wattle and daub walls, breezy living spaces, and no glass windows.
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Marissa Hermanson
As a freelance writer who spends her time working from home, Marissa has a deep appreciation for the home and the time and effort people put into designing their spaces.