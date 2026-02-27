Budget Breakdown: Their Dream Home Can Come Later—First, They Built a Tiny Cabin for $40K

Lauren Bell and Joey Parent were persistent. When they first considered buying land in Fayette County, West Virginia, they were set on building a home from scratch in the woods somewhere between where they both grew up. They had a lot of details in mind for the kind of land they wanted, but in order to narrow down their search, they agreed on one in particular: There had to be running water. "As it turns out, finding a place where running water intersects a paved road in a rural county is not easy," Lauren says.