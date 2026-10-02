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Budget Breakdown: After 20 Years, Empty Nesters Embrace a Fresh Start and a Bright Palette for $786KView 12 Photos
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Budget Breakdown: After 20 Years, Empty Nesters Embrace a Fresh Start and a Bright Palette for $786K

“The vaulted ceilings in the main living areas were the only things we really wanted to preserve,” says designer Whit Solomon. “Everything else had to go.”
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At first, Kristen and Brian Byrne thought they needed a change of address. After raising their two daughters in the Point Loma neighborhood of San Diego, they felt their home base no longer served their needs.

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Kelly Dawson
Contributor
Kelly Dawson is a writer in Los Angeles who has been contributing to Dwell's print and online publications since 2015. Follow her on Instagram @kellydawsonwrites.

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