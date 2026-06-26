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Budget Breakdown: What Happens When a Shipping Expert Designs a 200-Square-Foot Tiny CabinView 16 Photos
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Budget Breakdown: What Happens When a Shipping Expert Designs a 200-Square-Foot Tiny Cabin

Marius Bernotas’s €130K plan can fit on a flat-bed truck. But he put his in a forest clearing just a few minutes outside of his hometown in Lithuania.
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The nomad seeking to commune with nature while still enjoying some creature comforts has options, flat-pack tents, tricked-out mobile homes, and prefab cabins among them. But Marius Bernotas wasn’t impressed with anything he saw on the market. Wanting a place he could stay while visiting family in his hometown of Kulautuva, Lithuania, in 2020, he purchased a plot of land just outside of town for €43,000 and began envisioning a low-maintenance, design-forward retreat where he could rest and recharge. But he also had a secondary objective: To be able to replicate and transport it.

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