Budget Breakdown: What Happens When a Shipping Expert Designs a 200-Square-Foot Tiny Cabin
The nomad seeking to commune with nature while still enjoying some creature comforts has options, flat-pack tents, tricked-out mobile homes, and prefab cabins among them. But Marius Bernotas wasn’t impressed with anything he saw on the market. Wanting a place he could stay while visiting family in his hometown of Kulautuva, Lithuania, in 2020, he purchased a plot of land just outside of town for €43,000 and began envisioning a low-maintenance, design-forward retreat where he could rest and recharge. But he also had a secondary objective: To be able to replicate and transport it.
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