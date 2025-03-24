Budget Breakdown: You’d Never Guess This Serene Family Home Was a Marijuana Grow House
After an ordeal with rogue tenants, Chlo Interiors had their work cut out for them as they removed vinyl vertical blinds, ’80s mirrored walls, and an ad hoc cannabis ventilation system for $1.3 million.
Text by
When Sunita and Minesh Patel first bought this 4,100-square-foot home in Cerritos, California, they were living nearby at Minesh’s parents’ place. Instead of moving right in, they decided to rent it out and save up for a renovation that would turn it into their forever home. "When we bought the Belmont House way back in 2007, we knew we were going to remodel, but we didn’t know when," explains Sunita.
Laura Mauk
Laura Mauk writes about architecture and design for Dwell, Wallpaper*, the San Francisco Chronicle, Interiors and Luxe.