Budget Breakdown: You’d Never Guess This Serene Family Home Was a Marijuana Grow House

When Sunita and Minesh Patel first bought this 4,100-square-foot home in Cerritos, California, they were living nearby at Minesh’s parents’ place. Instead of moving right in, they decided to rent it out and save up for a renovation that would turn it into their forever home. "When we bought the Belmont House way back in 2007, we knew we were going to remodel, but we didn’t know when," explains Sunita.