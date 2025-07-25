SubscribeSign In
Budget Breakdown: Their $98K Los Angeles Basement Reno Came In at More Than Double What They PlannedView 12 Photos
Budget Breakdown: Their $98K Los Angeles Basement Reno Came In at More Than Double What They Planned

A creative couple’s Silver Lake project was a hard lesson in construction costs and a fun experiment in sourcing secondhand finds.
Felipe Lima and Ash Fenton were quickly growing disillusioned with the Los Angeles real estate market. In search of a two-bedroom, one-bathroom home on the city’s Eastside, they found that move-in-ready listings were being snapped up, often for double the asking price.

Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer and editorial strategist based in Los Angeles where she covers architecture, design, culture, and travel. Reach out: www.gracebernard.com

Budget BreakdownHome ToursCalifornian HomesDwell+ Exclusive