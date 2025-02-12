SubscribeSign In
Budget Breakdown: $49K of Curvy Cabinetry Solved This NYC Couple’s Storage ConundrumView 14 Photos
Dwell+ Exclusive

Budget Breakdown: $49K of Curvy Cabinetry Solved This NYC Couple’s Storage Conundrum

Architect Fareez Giga deploys a suite of custom built-ins to upgrade a 715-square-foot flat for a bibliophile and a passionate cook.
Text by
View 14 Photos

Janey Tracey and Peter Efstratiades quickly fell in love with the neighborhood of Astoria in Queens, New York, after moving into a rental apartment there seven years ago.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Brian Libby
Dwell Contributor
Brian Libby is a Portland-based architecture writer who has contributed to Dwell since 2004. He has also written for The New York Times, Architect, CityLab, Salon, Metropolis, Architectural Record and The Oregonian, among others.

Published

Topics

RenovationsSmall SpacesBudget BreakdownHome ToursDwell+ Exclusive