Budget Breakdown: An LA Garage Is Transformed Into a Vaulted ADU for $230K
A sleeping niche, carefully planned plumbing, and the perfect light fixture make for a big impact in this renovation by MR Studios.
Text by
It was the combination of a location in a great school district, a charming town, and "the least awful of the houses we were looking at in our price point" that led lighting designer Kille Knobel to purchase her 1,500 square foot ranch-style house in 2009 in Glendale, Los Angeles. And since the home had been recently renovated by an investor, it was move-in ready—even if the finishes weren’t her favorite.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Kate Reggev
॰ Architect & Preservationist ॰ Lover of buildings old, new, & everything in between! Inbox me at kate.reggev@gmail.com
Published