Budget Breakdown: An LA Garage Is Transformed Into a Vaulted ADU for $230K

It was the combination of a location in a great school district, a charming town, and "the least awful of the houses we were looking at in our price point" that led lighting designer Kille Knobel to purchase her 1,500 square foot ranch-style house in 2009 in Glendale, Los Angeles. And since the home had been recently renovated by an investor, it was move-in ready—even if the finishes weren’t her favorite.