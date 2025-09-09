Budget Breakdown: He Designed and Built a Bright-Pink Duplex in Los Angeles for Less Than $400K

Chalk it up to the ceilings, which peak at nearly 15 feet, the skylights casting patches of sun on the concrete floors, or windows and doors opening to green vistas, but there’s an undeniable Zen to designer Hannah Go and songwriter-producer Rami Jrade’s home in northeast L.A. Standing in the airy living/dining room, you’d never guess there was an auto shop next door or a busy boulevard just up the street. And that’s just what architect Hunter Knight envisioned. "The focus was on beauty, simplicity, and livability while working within a minimalist budget," he says.