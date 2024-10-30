SubscribeSign In
Budget Breakdown: Inside a $117K Extreme Off-Grid Cabin in the Patagonian ForestView 12 Photos
Dwell+ Exclusive

Budget Breakdown: Inside a $117K Extreme Off-Grid Cabin in the Patagonian Forest

The solar-powered refuge is made from glass, wool, and steel—and it teaches people to “live like animals,” according to designer Felipe Lüer.
Text by
Photos by
ZeroCabin
View 12 Photos

This 430-square-foot cabin in the middle of a dense forest in Chilean Patagonia is, admittedly, pretty out there. Engineer and designer Felipe Lüer says it himself, with a shrug: "It’s not a normal house, and we’re not normal builders."

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Stacey McLachlan
Dwell Contributor
Stacey McLachlan is an award-winning writer and magazine editor living and working in British Columbia, Canada.

Published

Topics

Tiny HomesCabinsGreen HomesBudget BreakdownHome ToursLatin American HomesDwell+ Exclusive