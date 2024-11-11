SubscribeSign In
Want to Live in a Bubble? This Surreal €450K Home in France Is for You

Designed by Jérôme Peyret, the curvaceous cottage in the French countryside comes with appropriately ovoid furnishings.
Location: Vidauban, France

Price: € 450,000 (approximately $484,902 USD)

Architect: Jérôme Peyret

Year Built: 2006

Footprint: 807 square feet (one bedroom, one bath)

Lot Size: 0.62 acres

From the Agent: "Immersed in Mediterranean vegetation, this bubble house was designed in 2006 by architect Jérôme Peyret, a student of the famous Hungarian habitologist Antti Lovag. It features a circular lounge with a dining area and a mezzanine that can accommodate a double bed. A semi-open kitchen occupies a sphere adjoining the main volume. A staircase leads to the landing, a shower room, and a separate toilet. The house benefits from a large, wooden terrace that follows the curves of the exterior. In the living room, large elliptical windows are set into the thick facade like portholes. The shells are pierced by sky domes, which let soft light into the various rooms. The house is sold with its furniture."

Dubbed the Bubble House, the property is nestled amidst native vegetation overlooking the French countryside.

A large, porthole-like window with a reading nook draws natural light into the living room.

The semi-open, bubble-inspired kitchen is well equipped with appliances and long, curved countertops.

"This home is between a piece of art and a living organism," notes the agent. "It is a bubble in the heart of the southeastern Var region."

The Bubble House, located in Vidauban, France, is currently listed for €450,000 (approximately $484,902 USD) by Architecture de Collection.

