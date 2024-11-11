Want to Live in a Bubble? This Surreal €450K Home in France Is for You

From the Agent: "Immersed in Mediterranean vegetation, this bubble house was designed in 2006 by architect Jérôme Peyret, a student of the famous Hungarian habitologist Antti Lovag. It features a circular lounge with a dining area and a mezzanine that can accommodate a double bed. A semi-open kitchen occupies a sphere adjoining the main volume. A staircase leads to the landing, a shower room, and a separate toilet. The house benefits from a large, wooden terrace that follows the curves of the exterior. In the living room, large elliptical windows are set into the thick facade like portholes. The shells are pierced by sky domes, which let soft light into the various rooms. The house is sold with its furniture."