Asking $1.7M, This Brutalist French Villa Is Surprisingly Cozy

Designed by Georges Guillermont, the cliffside 1960s home is wrapped in cool concrete but packed with warm timber, tile, and terra-cotta finishes.
Location: Lyon, France

Price: €1,550,000 (approximately $1,716,098 USD)

Architect: Georges Guillermont

Year Built: 1969

Footprint: 2,583 square feet

Lot Size: 0.99 acres

From the Agent: "In 1969 architect Georges Guillermont built this spectacular house featuring modernist lines into a cliffside overlooking the sumptuous landscape of Les Monts d’Or. The ground floor facing the street comprises an entrance hall, a large double garage, cellars, and utility rooms. The staircase leading to the upper level is illuminated by a large, stylized stained glass window. The second floor includes a lounge with a sculptural fireplace set into the wall, a dining room that opens onto a garden terrace, a grotto carved directly into the rock covered by a tavaillon ceiling, and a separate kitchen with a terrace. The walls and ceilings are finished in oak veneer, bringing warmth to the whole. Two bedrooms and a bathroom complete this level. The third floor is accessed by a superb, solid-wood staircase, with canted steps suspended in space. It houses a large master bedroom, a bathroom, a bedroom and a mezzanine study."

A long, winding driveway leads to the historic residence. The roof terrace has been converted into a swimming pool.

Floor-to-ceiling glass wraps the living areas on the first floor, framing views of the garden and surrounding greenery.

The home’s floors are covered in Italian marble, terra-cotta, and Briare enamel, while the walls and ceiling are finished in Oak veneer.

The primary bedroom, perched on the top floor has direct outdoor access.

The property also includes a 150-square-foot wooden shed that has been converted into a Corbusier-inspired studio.

This home, located in Lyon, France, is currently listed for €1,550,000 (approximately $1,716,098 USD) by Architecture de Collection.

