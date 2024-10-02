Asking $1.7M, This Brutalist French Villa Is Surprisingly Cozy

From the Agent: "In 1969 architect Georges Guillermont built this spectacular house featuring modernist lines into a cliffside overlooking the sumptuous landscape of Les Monts d’Or. The ground floor facing the street comprises an entrance hall, a large double garage, cellars, and utility rooms. The staircase leading to the upper level is illuminated by a large, stylized stained glass window. The second floor includes a lounge with a sculptural fireplace set into the wall, a dining room that opens onto a garden terrace, a grotto carved directly into the rock covered by a tavaillon ceiling, and a separate kitchen with a terrace. The walls and ceilings are finished in oak veneer, bringing warmth to the whole. Two bedrooms and a bathroom complete this level. The third floor is accessed by a superb, solid-wood staircase, with canted steps suspended in space. It houses a large master bedroom, a bathroom, a bedroom and a mezzanine study."