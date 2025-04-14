There’s a Garden on Every Level of This Renovated ’70s Beach House

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Architect: "The project recomposes an original Brunswick Heads beach cottage, providing a modern addition to a classic ’70s Australian coastal streetscape. A new half level is added above and below the existing (raised) split-level home, leaving four split levels connected via a central staircase.

"The house was designed for a family of four interested in living in an unconventional but small building footprint. Each half level has its own personal connection to a series of gardens, including roof gardens and a garden void that provides each level with it’s own unique atmosphere.

"The covered outdoor area is pushed out from the building, not only defining the garden void but allowing winter sun to pass over the single-story kitchen/living wing and fall into the space.



"The primary en suite is designed as an outdoor space, without any windows, which defines a direct connection to the roof garden. Hinged timber screens can be adjusted to control light and privacy to the area."