How They Pulled It Off: A Stained-Glass Bench That Illuminates a Brooklyn Backyard

Welcome to How They Pulled It Off, where we take a close look at one particularly challenging aspect of a home design and get the nitty-gritty details about how it became a reality.

Interior designer Lauren Williams Russett—founder of multifaceted interiors practice Studio Solenne—and her husband were at North Fork, Long Island, architectural salvage shop Lumber + Salt when they came across a set of stained-glass panels. "We saw the sun shine through and knew we needed them," she says. "We weren’t sure what exactly to do with these architectural components at the time but knew they needed to be illuminated somehow." They were in the middle of gut renovating their Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, brownstone with architecture firm The Brooklyn Studio and found a clever, unexpected application for these decorative elements: built-in seating for outdoor dining that also filters natural light to an otherwise gloomy basement level below.

"So much of this transformation—creating our forever home—was driven by bringing more light and life into what used to be a dark space," she adds. "Creating a bench like this was such a clever way to translate ‘more light!’"