SubscribeSign In
Around the World in Seven Beds: Getting Eclectic at Yowie HotelView 2 Photos

Around the World in Seven Beds: Getting Eclectic at Yowie Hotel

The arbiter of cool found inspiration in sources like “Fantasia” and Tom Ford–era Gucci for the boutique hotel above her beloved Philadelphia design shop.
Text by
View 2 Photos

The Pierre Frey wallpaper Shannon Maldonado used as the focal point of Philadelphia’s Yowie Hotel, depicting an Edenic garden scene in shades of gray and white, made the designer think of the exuberance of Fantasia and FernGully: The Last Rainforest, two of her favorite childhood films. The 13 rooms here have a sense of grown-up whimsy: The walls are a shade of white that Maldonado refers to as "cereal milk," and practical nightstands are a fiery, bright orange. "Nostalgia plays a significant role in my design process," she says. "I spent a lot of time poring over vintage fashion magazines like i-D, the Face, and W," along with the work of American designers like Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, and Tom Ford–era Gucci. The overall effect Maldonado focused on producing? "Not a traditional hotel setting, but rather a cool friend lending you their apartment keys for the weekend."

Yowie Hotel founder Shannon Maldonado shares decor that can help you channel the boutique hotel’s look on your own.

Yowie Hotel founder Shannon Maldonado shares decor that can help you channel the boutique hotel’s look on your own.

Bring the Look Home
Hide Side Table from Hem
Hide Side Table from Hem
The Hide Table by Karoline Fesser is a Hem hero product. Why? Because this modest piece of furniture is far more necessary and boundless than it might at first seem.
Shop
Faydra Bed Frame by Article
Faydra Bed Frame by Article
Question: is it dorky to sing love songs to your bed if it looks as good as the Faydra? With its large headboard and footboard made of natural rounded wood, how could you not? Bold style, organic softness — what a bed, what a bed, what a bed, what a mighty good bed…
Shop
Orb Pendant by In Common With
Orb Pendant by In Common With
A pendant whose minimal composition is the definition of daring simplicity. Its spherical, hand-blown glass diffuser—available in three sizes—is offset by a domed metal cap in your choice of color.
Shop
Grand Rug by Nordic Knots
Grand Rug by Nordic Knots
Grand is made to create a hotel-like feel in your home. It is a collection of rugs brought to life in a crisp color scheme inspired by Scandinavian nature. Crafted from New Zealand wool in a design that is as soft on the eyes as under your feet. To make you feel at home, anywhere in the world.
Shop
Foot Stool by Project 213A
Foot Stool by Project 213A
The foot stool is part of the "Foot collection" which is all hand carved by skilled artisans in Northern Portugal. The design was inspired by a classic milking stool, and has a fun twist with three individually shaped legs and one foot. Carved from solid walnut.
Shop
Offset Sofa by Norm Architects for Audo
Offset Sofa by Norm Architects for Audo
A contemporary sofa, understated yet statement-making, Offset is the result of research into ‘balance’ by Norm Architects.
Shop
Jardin d’Eden Wallpaper by Pierre Frey
Jardin d’Eden Wallpaper by Pierre Frey
Enter the jungle and observe its many details. Fruits, passion flowers, vines and banana trees surround a waterfall in this garden of eden. This hand-drawn illustration is made in a pointillist monochrome. This delicate, painstaking technique gives the drawing depth and charm.
Shop
Bauhaus Buff by Sherwin-Williams
Bauhaus Buff by Sherwin-Williams
Available in: Interior/Exterior (SW 7552)
Shop

We love the products we feature and hope you do, too. If you buy something through a link on the site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Top image courtesy Yowie

Published

Topics

TravelShopping Guides

Get the Dwell Travel Newsletter

Start exploring far-flung design destinations, the newest boutique hotels, and well-designed bars and restaurants perfect for the modern jetsetter.